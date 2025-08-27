Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Static Display

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band perform at Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)