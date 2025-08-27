Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Inside Look of the Fly Over

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 perform a fly over Mercedes Stadium during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975472
    VIRIN: 250831-M-PI811-1993
    Filename: DOD_111264494
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Inside Look of the Fly Over, by Cpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Week
    250th
    USMCNews
    Marines250
    Marines
    Atlanta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download