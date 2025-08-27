U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 perform a fly over Mercedes Stadium during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975472
|VIRIN:
|250831-M-PI811-1993
|Filename:
|DOD_111264494
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Inside Look of the Fly Over, by Cpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
