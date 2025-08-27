Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Inside Look of the Fly Over

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 perform a fly over Mercedes Stadium during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)