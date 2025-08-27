U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, hold a wreath laying ceremony at Piedmont Park during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. The solemn tribute served to commemorate Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation during Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975467
|VIRIN:
|250831-M-XP317-4510
|Filename:
|DOD_111264317
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony, by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
