    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Wreath Laying Ceremony

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, hold a wreath laying ceremony at Piedmont Park during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. The solemn tribute served to commemorate Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation during Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Marines250, USMCNews, Marine Week, 250th, Marines, Atlanta

