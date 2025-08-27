Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: SPMAGTF-250 Group Photo

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 pose for a photo during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975465
    VIRIN: 250831-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_111264303
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

