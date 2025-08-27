Marine Week Atlanta 2025: SPMAGTF-250 Group Photo

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 pose for a photo during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 15:20
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|975465
VIRIN:
|250831-M-BL153-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111264303
Length:
|00:00:18
Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
