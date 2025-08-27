Marine Week Atlanta 250th

U.S. Marine Corps 2D Marine Aircraft Wing Band, with popular music group, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 perform at Cobb County, Georgia during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975464
|VIRIN:
|250830-M-PI811-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111264262
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
