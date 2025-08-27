Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Employs SPIKE NLOS Missile System in Historic Live-Fire Event

    POLAND

    08.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a live-fire demonstration of the state-of-the-art SPIKE NLOS missile system in Ustka, Poland on Aug. 27. This missile marks a significant enhancement to the lethality of the AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters by increasing our ability to provide fire support to ground forces. The SPIKE NLOS allows us to acquire and engage targets from a greater distance and in complex terrain, which adds a new dimension of combat power to the brigade and for the U.S. Army in Europe.

