12th Combat Aviation Brigade Employs SPIKE NLOS Missile System in Historic Live-Fire Event

The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a live-fire demonstration of the state-of-the-art SPIKE NLOS missile system in Ustka, Poland on Aug. 27. This missile marks a significant enhancement to the lethality of the AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters by increasing our ability to provide fire support to ground forces. The SPIKE NLOS allows us to acquire and engage targets from a greater distance and in complex terrain, which adds a new dimension of combat power to the brigade and for the U.S. Army in Europe.
|08.26.2025
Date Posted: 08.31.2025
Category: Video Productions
