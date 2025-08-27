U.S. and Australian army soldiers conduct a Jungle Field Training Exercise as part of Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)
This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 Jungle Field Training Exercise, by PFC Seu Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
