    Super Garuda Shield 25 Jungle Field Training Exercise

    INDONESIA

    08.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. and Australian army soldiers conduct a Jungle Field Training Exercise as part of Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 07:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975459
    VIRIN: 250829-A-KI373-1458
    Filename: DOD_111264177
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: ID

