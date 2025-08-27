U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Indonesian National Armed Forces service members complete a jungle field training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 03:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975454
|VIRIN:
|250829-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111264170
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|BATURAJA, ID
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: Super Garuda Shield 25 jungle field training exercise, by SSgt Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
