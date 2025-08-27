Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Super Garuda Shield 25 jungle field training exercise

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Indonesian National Armed Forces service members complete a jungle field training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 03:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975454
    VIRIN: 250829-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_111264170
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: BATURAJA, ID

    TAGS

    SuperGarudaShield, INDOPACOM, SGS25, JointForce, PacificMarines, SuperGarudaShield25

