U.S. Army 1st Lt. Carlos Catania assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, speaks about personnel documenting tracking during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army A-roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 05:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975453
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-ED188-3690
|Filename:
|DOD_111264132
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Carlos Catania speaks about performing human resource operations during Super Garuda Shield 25, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.