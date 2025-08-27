Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Cleveland Air Show

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller, and Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly over the Cleveland shoreline on 30 August 2025. The parachute jump was part of the Cleveland Airshow in Cleveland, Ohio. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dan Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975444
    VIRIN: 250830-D-GH686-9652
    Filename: DOD_111263671
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Army, Golden Knights, Cleveland, Cleveland Airshow, USAPT, Airshow

