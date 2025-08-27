U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Cleveland Air Show

Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller, and Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly over the Cleveland shoreline on 30 August 2025. The parachute jump was part of the Cleveland Airshow in Cleveland, Ohio. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dan Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975444
|VIRIN:
|250830-D-GH686-9652
|Filename:
|DOD_111263671
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
