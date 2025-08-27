Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: MV-22 Osprey Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 operate MV-22 Ospreys as part of a fly over for Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975443
    VIRIN: 250830-M-EG001-1001
    Filename: DOD_111263625
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: MV-22 Osprey Flyover, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    Marines250
    Marine Week Atlanta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download