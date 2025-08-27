Marine Week Atlanta 2025: MV-22 Osprey Flyover

U.S. Marines with Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 operate MV-22 Ospreys as part of a fly over for Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|08.30.2025
|08.30.2025 16:59
|B-Roll
|00:04:20
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
