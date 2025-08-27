Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Atlanta 250th

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 present static displays of Marine Corps equipment during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975442
    VIRIN: 250830-M-FU507-1001
    Filename: DOD_111263614
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Marines250th
    Marine Week Atlanta

