U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, interact with civilians as part of a static display at Georgia International Plaza during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975440
|VIRIN:
|250830-M-BL153-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111263611
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Static Display, by Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.