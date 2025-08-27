U.S. Air Force and Egyptian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons take off in support of BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 03:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975439
|VIRIN:
|250830-F-PS699-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111263610
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF and EAF Falcons Takeoff in support of BRIGHT STAR 25, by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.