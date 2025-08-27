Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and EAF Falcons Takeoff in support of BRIGHT STAR 25

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force and Egyptian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons take off in support of BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 03:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and EAF Falcons Takeoff in support of BRIGHT STAR 25, by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Egypt
    1CTCS
    USAFCENT
    F-16
    USCENTCOM
    BRIGHT STAR 25

