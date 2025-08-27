Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Fly Over

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 conduct a military fly over at Mercedes Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975436
    VIRIN: 250830-M-PI811-2283
    Filename: DOD_111263517
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Fly Over, by Cpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine250

