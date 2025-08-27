U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 conduct a military fly over at Mercedes Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975436
|VIRIN:
|250830-M-PI811-2283
|Filename:
|DOD_111263517
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Fly Over, by Cpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
