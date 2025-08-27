Task Force Beautification cleans sites in DC

U.S. Soldiers with Joint Task Force – District of Columbia participate in cleanup of littered sites around areas in D.C. designated by city and federal partners during late August, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez and Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|08.25.2025
|08.30.2025 09:48
|Interviews
|975434
|250825-Z-EZ983-1001
|DOD_111263469
|00:00:38
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|6
|6
