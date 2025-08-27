Spc. Hanson speaks about providing food to soldiers during Super Garuda Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Jack Hanson, assigned to 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, gives insight on his time as a 92G, Culinary Specialist during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army A-roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)