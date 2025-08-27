Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Hanson speaks about providing food to soldiers during Super Garuda Shield 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDONESIA

    08.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Jack Hanson, assigned to 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, gives insight on his time as a 92G, Culinary Specialist during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army A-roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 05:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975431
    VIRIN: 250829-A-ED188-7522
    Filename: DOD_111263377
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Hanson speaks about providing food to soldiers during Super Garuda Shield 25, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culinary Specialist
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Super Garuda Shield
    Indonesia
    partnership
    Super Garuda Shield 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download