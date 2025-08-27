Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘First’ for Super Garuda Shield: C-130 lands at Gatot Sobroto Airfield B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDONESIA

    08.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules with the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, lands at Gatot Sobroto Airfield near Baturaja, Indonesia, during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 28, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 22:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975425
    VIRIN: 250828-F-HI767-5368
    Filename: DOD_111263301
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘First’ for Super Garuda Shield: C-130 lands at Gatot Sobroto Airfield B-Roll, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130J Super Hercules
    SuperGarudaShield
    SuperGarudaShield25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download