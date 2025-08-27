Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LT Abbey Jones of the Australian Army highlighted the importance of coordination and interoperability in a trilateral setting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Video by Yu Matsuda 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Strengthening Trilateral Ties at Yama Sakura 89
    During Exercise Yama Sakura 89 at Camp Asaka, LT Abbey Jones of the Australian Army highlighted the importance of coordination and interoperability in a trilateral setting. As Protocol Officer for the First Division, she plays a key role in ensuring seamless engagement between senior leaders from Australia, the U.S., and Japan.
    #YS89 #ServiceThroughSupport #USArmyJapan

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 19:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975423
    VIRIN: 250829-O-SV047-7379
    Filename: DOD_111263263
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LT Abbey Jones of the Australian Army highlighted the importance of coordination and interoperability in a trilateral setting, by Yu Matsuda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Japan
    YamaSakura89
    Yama Sakura 89
    YS89

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download