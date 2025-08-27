video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Strengthening Trilateral Ties at Yama Sakura 89

During Exercise Yama Sakura 89 at Camp Asaka, LT Abbey Jones of the Australian Army highlighted the importance of coordination and interoperability in a trilateral setting. As Protocol Officer for the First Division, she plays a key role in ensuring seamless engagement between senior leaders from Australia, the U.S., and Japan.

