Strengthening Trilateral Ties at Yama Sakura 89
During Exercise Yama Sakura 89 at Camp Asaka, LT Abbey Jones of the Australian Army highlighted the importance of coordination and interoperability in a trilateral setting. As Protocol Officer for the First Division, she plays a key role in ensuring seamless engagement between senior leaders from Australia, the U.S., and Japan.
#YS89 #ServiceThroughSupport #USArmyJapan
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 19:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975423
|VIRIN:
|250829-O-SV047-7379
|Filename:
|DOD_111263263
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LT Abbey Jones of the Australian Army highlighted the importance of coordination and interoperability in a trilateral setting, by Yu Matsuda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.