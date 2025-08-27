USS Arizona Preservation Project Update

To preserve the USS Arizona Memorial, Navy Region Hawaii, through Task Force Arizona (TF Arizona) and in partnership with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Naval History and Heritage Command, expects to begin operations next week to remove two mooring platforms attached to the battleship’s hull. The Navy integrated environmental protection closely with development of the platform removal plan. TF Arizona has held regular engagements with local, state, and federal stakeholders and subject matter experts focused on obtaining proper environmental permits and complying with all applicable laws and regulations before starting operations. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
08.29.2025
08.29.2025 19:40
PSA
975421
250829-N-KN989-1001
DOD_111263213
00:02:12
HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
2
2
