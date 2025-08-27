Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arizona Preservation Project Update

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    To preserve the USS Arizona Memorial, Navy Region Hawaii, through Task Force Arizona (TF Arizona) and in partnership with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and Naval History and Heritage Command, expects to begin operations next week to remove two mooring platforms attached to the battleship’s hull. The Navy integrated environmental protection closely with development of the platform removal plan. TF Arizona has held regular engagements with local, state, and federal stakeholders and subject matter experts focused on obtaining proper environmental permits and complying with all applicable laws and regulations before starting operations. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 19:40
    Category: PSA
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Pearl Harbor Memorial
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    PreservingArizona
    USS ARIZONA
    MDSU-1

