    Celebrating Diane Gilbert: Peer Support Specialist of the Year

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Diane Gilbert with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, received the Peer Support Specialist of the Year for the Eastern Region, Buffalo, N.Y., August 20, 2025.The award recognizes her dedication to mentoring, encouraging, and supporting her colleagues, helping strengthen resilience and well-being across the Corps (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 15:50
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    CISM
    Buffalo District
    Peer Support
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Peer Support Specialist

