Celebrating Diane Gilbert: Peer Support Specialist of the Year

Diane Gilbert with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, received the Peer Support Specialist of the Year for the Eastern Region, Buffalo, N.Y., August 20, 2025.The award recognizes her dedication to mentoring, encouraging, and supporting her colleagues, helping strengthen resilience and well-being across the Corps (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|08.20.2025
|08.29.2025 15:50
|Video Productions
|975412
|250820-A-FB511-8009
|DOD_111263007
|00:03:10
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
