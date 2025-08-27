Celebrating Diane Gilbert: Peer Support Specialist of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Diane Gilbert with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, received the Peer Support Specialist of the Year for the Eastern Region, Buffalo, N.Y., August 20, 2025.The award recognizes her dedication to mentoring, encouraging, and supporting her colleagues, helping strengthen resilience and well-being across the Corps (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).