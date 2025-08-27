Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Futures Development & Integration Directorate

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The Futures Development and Integration directorate is established, Sept. 2, 2025, at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington D.C. The FD&I directorate was created to revolutionize Coast Guard capabilities under Force Design 2028. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague)

    Location: US

