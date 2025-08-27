Coast Guard Force Design 2028 - Technology

The Coast Guard is leading the way in the adoption and use of advanced technology, human-machine teaming, and data to conduct operations, support, and enterprise functions within the military and Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975385
|VIRIN:
|250829-G-M0101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262614
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.