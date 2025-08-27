U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and NATO allies executed training exercise Burmese Chase 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, throughout the months of July and August 2025. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral training exercise comprised of integrating ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies to enhance combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Charis Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 14:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975379
|VIRIN:
|250828-M-WJ104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262560
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
