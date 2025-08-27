Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Burmese Chase 25

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenya Bolton and Cpl. Charis Robertson

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and NATO allies executed training exercise Burmese Chase 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, throughout the months of July and August 2025. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral training exercise comprised of integrating ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies to enhance combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Charis Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975379
    VIRIN: 250828-M-WJ104-1001
    Filename: DOD_111262560
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    allies
    II MEF
    NATO
    ANGLICO
    BurmeseChase

