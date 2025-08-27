JSCG-P Civil Affairs and 3rd Civil Affairs Group build relationships with Panamanian orphanage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Civil Affairs personnel from the 3rd Civil Affairs Group and members of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama collaborate to share games, play soccer, and provide lunch for children of Hogar San José de Malambo - Panamá in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 24, 2025. This event was held to show support, build lasting friendships, and demonstrate the U.S. forces’ commitment to being good neighbors and partners in Panama.