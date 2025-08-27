Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JSCG-P Civil Affairs and 3rd Civil Affairs Group build relationships with Panamanian orphanage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    08.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Civil Affairs personnel from the 3rd Civil Affairs Group and members of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama collaborate to share games, play soccer, and provide lunch for children of Hogar San José de Malambo - Panamá in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 24, 2025. This event was held to show support, build lasting friendships, and demonstrate the U.S. forces’ commitment to being good neighbors and partners in Panama.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975374
    VIRIN: 250824-F-JC347-2813
    Filename: DOD_111262435
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSCG-P Civil Affairs and 3rd Civil Affairs Group build relationships with Panamanian orphanage, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Orphanage
    Civil Affairs
    Outreach
    Games
    Panama
    Third Civil Affairs Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download