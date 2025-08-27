JSCG-P Civil Affairs and 3rd Civil Affairs Group build relationships with Panamanian orphanage

Civil Affairs personnel from the 3rd Civil Affairs Group and members of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama collaborate to share games, play soccer, and provide lunch for children of Hogar San José de Malambo - Panamá in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 24, 2025. This event was held to show support, build lasting friendships, and demonstrate the U.S. forces’ commitment to being good neighbors and partners in Panama.
