USAREUR-AF BSC Squad STX B-Roll Package

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition is underway at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, from Aug. 19–28, 2025, where squads from across the European theater are competing for a chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. This rigorous contest evaluates every aspect of small-unit operations, marksmanship, land navigation, casualty care, urban operations and mission planning, pushing squads to execute precision battle drills, adapt under pressure and synchronize actions in dynamic environments.
This event strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership techniques, and fosters confidence, personal growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps that resonates across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
