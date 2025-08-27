NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 28, 2025) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department hosted a Labor Day BBQ for NSA Souda Bay and its tenant commands, along with guests from local military and civil authorities, at the Agios Onoufrios Summer Officer’s Club of the Hellenic Air Force 115th Combat Wing on August 28th, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Video by Nick Fragos)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 07:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975366
|VIRIN:
|082825-O-LW180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262239
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Labor Day BBQ, by Nikolaos Fragos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.