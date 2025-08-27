Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Labor Day BBQ

    GREECE

    08.27.2025

    Video by Nikolaos Fragos 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 28, 2025) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department hosted a Labor Day BBQ for NSA Souda Bay and its tenant commands, along with guests from local military and civil authorities, at the Agios Onoufrios Summer Officer’s Club of the Hellenic Air Force 115th Combat Wing on August 28th, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Video by Nick Fragos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 07:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975366
    VIRIN: 082825-O-LW180-1001
    Filename: DOD_111262239
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: GR

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay
    soudabay
    Region EURAFCENT
    crete
    temasouda

