The 31st Operations Support Squadron Airfield Management Team demonstrates their role during Exercise Combined Strike at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 21-22, 2025. Airfield management ensures the readiness of the 31st Fighter Wing by maintaining a safe, effective airfield for all aircraft arriving and departing from the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (Portions of this video have been altered using a blur effect for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 05:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|975365
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-XO977-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262230
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airfield Management Operations During Combined Strike, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
