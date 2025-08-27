Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano In Focus: Airfield Management Operations During Combined Strike

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Operations Support Squadron Airfield Management Team demonstrates their role during Exercise Combined Strike at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 21-22, 2025. Airfield management ensures the readiness of the 31st Fighter Wing by maintaining a safe, effective airfield for all aircraft arriving and departing from the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (Portions of this video have been altered using a blur effect for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 05:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975364
    VIRIN: 250828-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111262220
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, AFN Aviano In Focus: Airfield Management Operations During Combined Strike, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #F-35
    #oss
    #AvianoAirBase
    #AirfieldManagement
    #F-16
    #CombinedStrike

