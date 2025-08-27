Checking out a Book at the Spangdahlem Library PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975363" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A public service announcement with instructions on how to check out books at the Spangdahlem Library on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. This video was created to bring awareness to students and drivers ahead of the new school year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun)