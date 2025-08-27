A public service announcement with instructions on how to check out books at the Spangdahlem Library on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. This video was created to bring awareness to students and drivers ahead of the new school year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 06:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975363
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-DG879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262200
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Checking out a Book at the Spangdahlem Library PSA, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
