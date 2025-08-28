28 Aug 2025 Camp Asaka - Staff Sgt. Elijah David supervised military police teams and entry control points, worked alongside host nation law enforcement, and conducted vulnerability assessments of key facilities during Yama Sakura 89. As part of the Combined Intelligence Center protection team, he provided daily updates to command, strengthening overall mission readiness and security.
#YS89 #ServiceThroughSupport #USArmyJapan
