    28 Aug 2025 Camp Asaka - Staff Sgt. Elijah David

    JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Video by Yu Matsuda 

    U.S. Army Japan

    28 Aug 2025 Camp Asaka - Staff Sgt. Elijah David supervised military police teams and entry control points, worked alongside host nation law enforcement, and conducted vulnerability assessments of key facilities during Yama Sakura 89. As part of the Combined Intelligence Center protection team, he provided daily updates to command, strengthening overall mission readiness and security.
    #YS89 #ServiceThroughSupport #USArmyJapan

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 02:53
    Location: JP

    US Army Japan
    YamaSakura89
    Yama Sakura 89
    YS89

