11th Airborne Division prepares for jungle FTX

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, clear vegetation during a field training exercise at Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025.
Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)
|05.28.2025
Date Posted: 08.29.2025
|B-Roll
|975354
VIRIN: 250828-A-KI373-1001
|DOD_111261899
|00:02:12
|ID
|3
|3
