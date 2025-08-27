Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division prepares for jungle FTX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDONESIA

    05.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, clear vegetation during a field training exercise at Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025.

    Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975354
    VIRIN: 250828-A-KI373-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261899
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division prepares for jungle FTX, by PFC Seu Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SuperGarudaShied25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download