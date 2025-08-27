U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kalista Schauer, Platoon Leader and Flight Scheduler of 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, explains the unit’s mission supporting diverse air operations in Korea. The battalion operates CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, providing heavy -lift capabilities, Aerosol, and training support for joint missions. (DoD video by Hana Pong)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 01:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975353
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111261889
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-2 GSAB Supports Aviation Missons Across Korea, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.