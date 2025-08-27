Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-2 GSAB Supports Aviation Missons Across Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kalista Schauer, Platoon Leader and Flight Scheduler of 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, explains the unit’s mission supporting diverse air operations in Korea. The battalion operates CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, providing heavy -lift capabilities, Aerosol, and training support for joint missions. (DoD video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975353
    VIRIN: 250605-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261889
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 GSAB Supports Aviation Missons Across Korea, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download