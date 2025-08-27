31st MEU | U.S. Marines perform HIMARS loading exercise

U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a U.S. Air Force, MC-130J Commando II, assigned to 1st Special Operations Wing, during a loading exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug 27, 2025. Marines conducted this training to maintain the ability to transport a variety of combat ready vehicles via air, land and sea. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)
|08.26.2025
|08.28.2025 23:49
|B-Roll
|975351
|250827-M-BN482-2001
|DOD_111261784
|00:01:55
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
