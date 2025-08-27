31st MEU | U.S. Marines perform HIMARS loading exercise

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a U.S. Air Force, MC-130J Commando II, assigned to 1st Special Operations Wing, during a loading exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug 27, 2025. Marines conducted this training to maintain the ability to transport a variety of combat ready vehicles via air, land and sea. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 23:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975351
    VIRIN: 250827-M-BN482-2001
    Filename: DOD_111261784
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Artillery, MC-130J Commando II, HIMARS, Readiness, Lethality, INDOPACIFIC

