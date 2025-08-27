Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) conducts a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Maj. Gen. William H. Swan to Maj. Gen. Ryan S. Rideout. 2nd MAW generates, deploys and sustains expeditionary, combat-ready aviation forces for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps and the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K, Kulczewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 22:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975350
    VIRIN: 250828-M-YV358-1002
    Filename: DOD_111261783
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2025, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maj. Gen. William H. Swan relinquishes command of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to Maj. Gen. Ryan S. Rideout

    2D MAW
    DAO
    USMC News
    Marines
    USMC
    COC

