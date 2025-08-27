2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Change of Command Ceremony 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) conducts a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Maj. Gen. William H. Swan to Maj. Gen. Ryan S. Rideout. 2nd MAW generates, deploys and sustains expeditionary, combat-ready aviation forces for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps and the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K, Kulczewski)