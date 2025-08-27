3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team color casing ceremony b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, conducted a casing ceremony at Cooper Field on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025. The Greywolf Brigade will deploy to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as part of a regular rotation of forces, ensuring U.S. Army Europe has a consistent presence to deter aggression, strengthen NATO allies and assure regional partners. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jabari Middleton)