    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team color casing ceremony b-roll

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jabari Middleton 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, conducted a casing ceremony at Cooper Field on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025. The Greywolf Brigade will deploy to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as part of a regular rotation of forces, ensuring U.S. Army Europe has a consistent presence to deter aggression, strengthen NATO allies and assure regional partners. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jabari Middleton)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975343
    VIRIN: 250828-A-DY454-4894
    Filename: DOD_111261703
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: TEXAS, US

    This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team color casing ceremony b-roll, by CPL Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Team
    3ABCT 1CD
    Casing Ceremony
    Fort Hood
    Win Every Fight

