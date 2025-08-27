The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, conducted a casing ceremony at Cooper Field on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025. The Greywolf Brigade will deploy to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as part of a regular rotation of forces, ensuring U.S. Army Europe has a consistent presence to deter aggression, strengthen NATO allies and assure regional partners. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jabari Middleton)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 21:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975343
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-DY454-4894
|Filename:
|DOD_111261703
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team color casing ceremony b-roll, by CPL Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.