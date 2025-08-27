U.S. Air Force Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico participate in Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 14-25, 2025. The agile combat exercise was designed to improve real-time aircrew adaptability in remote and joint environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 18:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975325
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-OP366-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111261391
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mini spotlight: Aircrew Flight Equipment of the 54th Operations Support Squadron, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.