    Mini spotlight: Aircrew Flight Equipment of the 54th Operations Support Squadron

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico participate in Exercise Zia Sunbird at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., July 14-25, 2025. The agile combat exercise was designed to improve real-time aircrew adaptability in remote and joint environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 18:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975325
    VIRIN: 250828-F-OP366-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261391
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    parachutes
    Holloman Air Force Base
    AFE
    49th Wing
    54th Operations Support Squadron
    Aircrew Flight Equipement

