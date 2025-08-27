Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partners in Education

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss Partners in Education program fosters relationships between military units and El Paso schools in an effort to support students reach their educational goals.

    Deputy Commanding General for Operations, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Brig. Gen. Rory A. Crooks, Commander of the 2nd Engineer Battalion, Lt. Col. Stephen Schuyler and Fort Bliss School Liaison, Simone Hendricks spoke to Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, Aug. 26, 2025 to discuss how this program benefits both scholars and Soldiers.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

