video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975321" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Fort Bliss Partners in Education program fosters relationships between military units and El Paso schools in an effort to support students reach their educational goals.



Deputy Commanding General for Operations, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Brig. Gen. Rory A. Crooks, Commander of the 2nd Engineer Battalion, Lt. Col. Stephen Schuyler and Fort Bliss School Liaison, Simone Hendricks spoke to Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack, Aug. 26, 2025 to discuss how this program benefits both scholars and Soldiers.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)