B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, conduct patrol base operations training during Arctic Edge 25

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct patrol base operations during ARCTIC EDGE 2025 (AE25) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 16-18, 2025. Patrol base operations involve obtaining information about a specific area to understand the terrain and enemy activity in the area. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
