    U.S. Marines conduct M320, rifle range trainings during AE25

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Arctic Edge 2025

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, conduct M320 grenade launcher and rifle range trainings during ARCTIC EDGE 2025 (AE25) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2025. Specialized Artic training is designed to enhance the lethality of participating units and improve warfighting capabilities in austere environments. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975317
    VIRIN: 250819-M-AV302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261270
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct M320, rifle range trainings during AE25, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

