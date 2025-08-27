U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, conduct M320 grenade launcher and rifle range trainings during ARCTIC EDGE 2025 (AE25) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2025. Specialized Artic training is designed to enhance the lethality of participating units and improve warfighting capabilities in austere environments. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975317
|VIRIN:
|250819-M-AV302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111261270
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Marines conduct M320, rifle range trainings during AE25, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
