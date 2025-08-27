B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, conduct MAAWS range training during Arctic Edge 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct M3E1 multipurpose anti-armor anti-personnel weapon system (MAAWS) range training during ARCTIC EDGE 2025 (AE25) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. The ranges conducted during AE25 are designed to enhance the lethality of participating units and improve warfighting capabilities in austere environments. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)