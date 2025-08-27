Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, conduct MAAWS range training during Arctic Edge 25

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    Arctic Edge 2025

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct M3E1 multipurpose anti-armor anti-personnel weapon system (MAAWS) range training during ARCTIC EDGE 2025 (AE25) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. The ranges conducted during AE25 are designed to enhance the lethality of participating units and improve warfighting capabilities in austere environments. AE25 is a NORAD and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975316
    VIRIN: 250820-M-AV302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261263
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, conduct MAAWS range training during Arctic Edge 25, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AE25, USNORTHCOM, HomelandDefense, AlwaysVigilant, arcticsecurity, 3rd Bn. 4th Marines

