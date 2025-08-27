DCW: The future of airpower starts here

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander talks about the Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. The DCW is a pre-packaged, scalable and rapidly deployable critical element of airpower. It isn’t tied to a single airframe or platform. Instead, the DCW is resourced and designed to support whichever platform best meets the mission requirement.