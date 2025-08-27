Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander talks about the Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. The DCW is a pre-packaged, scalable and rapidly deployable critical element of airpower. It isn’t tied to a single airframe or platform. Instead, the DCW is resourced and designed to support whichever platform best meets the mission requirement.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975312
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-TH245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111261236
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
This work, DCW: The future of airpower starts here, by SrA Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
