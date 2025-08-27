Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCW: The future of airpower starts here

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Col. Bret Echard, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander talks about the Deployable Combat Wing (DCW) at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. The DCW is a pre-packaged, scalable and rapidly deployable critical element of airpower. It isn’t tied to a single airframe or platform. Instead, the DCW is resourced and designed to support whichever platform best meets the mission requirement.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975312
    VIRIN: 250827-F-TH245-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261236
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCW: The future of airpower starts here, by SrA Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download