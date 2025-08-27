Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FBI Seattle: Search for Travis Decker, Press Conference

    LEAVENWORTH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    Press conference with Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Peter Orth and Sheriff Mike Morrison on August 25, 2025, announcing FBI Seattle’s two-day grid search operation from August 25-26, 2025, within the vicinity of the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, WA, to locate Travis Decker, wanted for three state counts of murder first-degree and kidnapping first-degree.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 975310
    VIRIN: 250828-D-D0355-8032
    Filename: DOD_111261229
    Length: 00:21:40
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, WASHINGTON, US

    FBI Seattle
    Travis Decker
    Decker - FBI Search

