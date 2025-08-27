Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FBI Seattle: Search for Travis Decker

    LEAVENWORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    FBI Seattle’s two-day grid search operation from August 25-26, 2025, within the vicinity of the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, WA, to locate Travis Decker, wanted for three state counts of murder first-degree and kidnapping first-degree.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975308
    VIRIN: 250828-D-D0355-3575
    Filename: DOD_111261196
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    FBI Seattle
    Travis Decker
    Decker - FBI Search

