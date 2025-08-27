U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, evaluate small unmanned aircraft systems
during the Defense Innovation Unit’s Project G.I. Challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug.
25-27, 2025. The Defense Innovation Unit G.I. Challenge brought together Marines from I MEF, industry partners,
and DoD leaders to evaluate commercial small unmanned aircraft systems, with Marine feedback shaping future
procurement decisions and advancing modernization for contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt.
Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975305
|VIRIN:
|250828-M-ST088-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111261187
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st MARDIV Marines test sUAS during Project G.I. 2025, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
