    1st MARDIV Marines test sUAS during Project G.I. 2025

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, evaluate small unmanned aircraft systems
    during the Defense Innovation Unit’s Project G.I. Challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug.
    25-27, 2025. The Defense Innovation Unit G.I. Challenge brought together Marines from I MEF, industry partners,
    and DoD leaders to evaluate commercial small unmanned aircraft systems, with Marine feedback shaping future
    procurement decisions and advancing modernization for contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt.
    Bryant Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975305
    VIRIN: 250828-M-ST088-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111261187
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV Marines test sUAS during Project G.I. 2025, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    DIU
    USMC
    challenge
    UAS
    Project GI

