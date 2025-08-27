1st MARDIV Marines test sUAS during Project G.I. 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, evaluate small unmanned aircraft systems

during the Defense Innovation Unit’s Project G.I. Challenge at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug.

25-27, 2025. The Defense Innovation Unit G.I. Challenge brought together Marines from I MEF, industry partners,

and DoD leaders to evaluate commercial small unmanned aircraft systems, with Marine feedback shaping future

procurement decisions and advancing modernization for contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt.

Bryant Rodriguez)