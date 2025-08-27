FBI Seattle: Search for Travis Decker, SAC Comment

SAC Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office, discusses the importance of FBI Seattle’s two-day grid search operation from August 25-26, 2025, within the vicinity of the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, WA, to locate Travis Decker, wanted for three state counts of murder first-degree and kidnapping first-degree.
|08.28.2025
|08.28.2025 16:21
|Briefings
|975302
|250828-D-D0355-3460
|DOD_111261160
|00:02:09
|LEAVENWORTH, WASHINGTON, US
|1
|1
