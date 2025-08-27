Louisiana APEX Accelerator Webinar

This event will help attendees gain insight into DoD priorities and how their innovations may align, understand the structure of the Defense SBIR/STTR Program, and take away actionable tips to strengthen their proposals and improve their chances of selection. It features Defense SBIR/STTR Director Gina Sims.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975296
|VIRIN:
|250709-D-D0596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111261118
|Length:
|01:35:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
