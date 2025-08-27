Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana APEX Accelerator Webinar

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    This event will help attendees gain insight into DoD priorities and how their innovations may align, understand the structure of the Defense SBIR/STTR Program, and take away actionable tips to strengthen their proposals and improve their chances of selection. It features Defense SBIR/STTR Director Gina Sims.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975296
    VIRIN: 250709-D-D0596-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261118
    Length: 01:35:25
    Location: US

    TAGS

    APEX Accelerator
    Louisiana
    event

