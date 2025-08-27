Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Center for Technology Commercialization Webinar

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    DoD SBIR/STTR Program

    This event will help attendees gain insight into DoD priorities and how their innovations may align, understand the structure of the Defense SBIR/STTR Program, and take away actionable tips to strengthen their proposals and improve their chances of selection. It features Defense SBIR/STTR Director Gina Sims.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975294
    VIRIN: 250618-D-D0596-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261109
    Length: 01:46:50
    Location: US

    Wisconsin
    event
    Center for Technology Commercialization

