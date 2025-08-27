DAFITC 2025 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975292" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Training and Education Event (DAFITC) took place in Montgomery, AL from August 25-27, 2025. DAFITC brings thousands of Air Force peers, along with private sector leaders in the IT and cyber security field to network, discuss, connect, and learn about the newest and most prevailing threats to our global networks and national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)