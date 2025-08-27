Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAFITC 2025 B-Roll

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Training and Education Event (DAFITC) took place in Montgomery, AL from August 25-27, 2025. DAFITC brings thousands of Air Force peers, along with private sector leaders in the IT and cyber security field to network, discuss, connect, and learn about the newest and most prevailing threats to our global networks and national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975292
    VIRIN: 250827-F-VY241-1290
    Filename: DOD_111261098
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAFITC 2025 B-Roll, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DAFITC
    Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Training and Education Event

