Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in a land navigation event as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2025. The week-long assessment validates a Soldier's master of essential infantry skills by testing their ability to accurately perform complex combat tasks such as weapons handling, land navigation and patrol lanes. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975289
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-VM913-4791
|Filename:
|DOD_111261084
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 4, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
