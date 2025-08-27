Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 4

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in a land navigation event as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2025. The week-long assessment validates a Soldier's master of essential infantry skills by testing their ability to accurately perform complex combat tasks such as weapons handling, land navigation and patrol lanes. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975289
    VIRIN: 250828-A-VM913-4791
    Filename: DOD_111261084
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 4, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Expert Infantryman Badge
    3ID
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    E3B 2025

